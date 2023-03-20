Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 10.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 1.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

