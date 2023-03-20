Bremer Bank National Association Acquires Shares of 37,154 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

