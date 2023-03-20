JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

