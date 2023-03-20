Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $433.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

