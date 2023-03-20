Bremer Bank National Association Sells 5,139 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $103.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

