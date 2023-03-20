My Personal CFO LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

