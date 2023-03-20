BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.