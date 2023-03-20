Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.