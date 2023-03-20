DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 16,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

