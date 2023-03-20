Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.70. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

