American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.35 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

