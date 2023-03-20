DNB Asset Management AS Has $31.28 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.01 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.