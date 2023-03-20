Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,736 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.