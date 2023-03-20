FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 591,457 shares of company stock valued at $52,795,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

