Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,589 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

