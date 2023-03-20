Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,205 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,263 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

