Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More

