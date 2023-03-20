My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 349 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

