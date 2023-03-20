Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Expedia Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.42 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

