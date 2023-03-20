Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 309.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,061 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Invesco Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

