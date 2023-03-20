iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $171.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

