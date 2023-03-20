OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

