Bremer Bank National Association Sells 720 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.95.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.