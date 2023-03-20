Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLCGet Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $32.74 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

