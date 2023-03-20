Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 14.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $76,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $86.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

