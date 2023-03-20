Bremer Bank National Association Sells 135 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

