71,301 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

