OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.