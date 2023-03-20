Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.