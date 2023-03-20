Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

