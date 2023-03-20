Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,608.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,571.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,539.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

