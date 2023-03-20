Verity & Verity LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

