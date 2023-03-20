Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,145 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

