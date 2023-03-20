Verity & Verity LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

