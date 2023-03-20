Verity & Verity LLC Invests $468,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $269.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $238.48 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.