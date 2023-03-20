Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

