Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after buying an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $37.49 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.