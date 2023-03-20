Truist Financial Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $214.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $211.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.