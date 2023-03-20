BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

