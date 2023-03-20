Telemus Capital LLC Sells 366 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $171.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.51. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

