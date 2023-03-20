Old Port Advisors Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

