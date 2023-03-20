Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $636.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $714.75 and a 200 day moving average of $680.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

