Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $94.72 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

