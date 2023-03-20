Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 9.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

