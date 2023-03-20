Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $182.05 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.