OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,514 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.