OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,470 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

