OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 320,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $154.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

