Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.01 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

