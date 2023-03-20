SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

